A mall Santa Claus gave Jimmy Fallon’s Donald Trump the greatest gift of all on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”

But not before Fallon, as Trump, had given the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, a mocking new holiday-themed nickname.

Fallon as Trump admitted to Father Christmas that “this impeachment thing is really scaring me, like Melania’s Christmas decorations.” But Santa reminded him that his removal from office rests on the GOP-controlled Senate voting to convict.

“It is? That would never happen because the Senate is run by my elves, the Republicans, and that is the greatest gift of all. Thank you Santa, my Christmas wish came true,” replied Fallon.

Check out the clip above.