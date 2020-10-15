Our shopping editors were busy rounding up the best deals before and during Prime Day. But now that it’s come to an end, we thought it best to find the best after-Prime Day sales.
In fact, we were surprised at just how good the discounts are post-Prime Day from places such as Home Depot, Macy’s and Wayfair. Of course, we did find a few deals that are still live from Amazon, Target and Walmart, too.
Check out the best post-Prime Day home deals happening now.
An air fryer and toaster oven in one
Macy's
'Tis the season to air fry away — bacon, Brussels sprouts, you name it. And this air fryer doesn't just fry your favorite foods, it also bakes, broils and toasts. It's made of stainless steel (and is a steal) and comes with an air fry basket, bake or broil rack and pan. Originally $130, get it now for $68 at Macy's.
An office chair when you're on the clock
Wayfair
Yeah, office chairs can be ugly, but they don't have to be. We're in love with this mod-looking velvet chair that features sloping arms, a rounded open back and a seat cushion. It has five metal legs when you want to move around and comes in different colors, such as this charcoal. And it's still on sale. Originally $229, get it now for $164 at Wayfair.
A hot and cold blender that can whip up just about anything
Amazon
Blenders aren't just for smoothies anymore. Get yourself a blender that can do both — mixing up the cold and the hot. This Ninja Foodi blender can make margaritas, create cheese fondue and craft a cocktail or two. It comes with stainless steel blades and 12 different programs. With more than 1,000 reviews, it's a good option to have in your kitchen. Originally $170, get it now for $130 at Amazon.
A Dyson vacuum that's been majorly marked down
Target
If you're in a small space, this lightweight Dyson vacuum just might be what you need. It won't take up much room but has strong suction to deep-clean carpets and hardwood floors. You can convert it to a handheld as well. Originally $380, get it now for $300 at Target. You can also find this Dyson that's designed to clean pet hair on sale at Walmart.
A pan to get grill marks without actually having to fire up the grill
Nordstrom
This cast iron pan from Le Creuset, known for its colorful cookware, features oversized ergonomic handles that are easy to hold. It is safe to go in the dishwasher, oven or broiler. And it's a real steal at more than half off. Originally $170, get it now for $80 at Nordstrom.
A classic Crock-Pot for meals that take their time
Target
For soups and chilis, you can turn to this classic Crock-Pot to slow cook your dinner so it's ready for when you clock out of work. It has three settings — low, warm and high — for one-pot meals. This slow cooker comes with a dishwasher-safe round stoneware that can slide off the base, and it doubles as a serving dish. Originally $25, get it now for $17 at Target.
This desk mixes industrial and modern styles into one design. You get two levels of desk space, so you can work from your laptop while keeping your books and files on top. Of course, we can't help but love the hairpin legs. Originally $139, get it now for $94 at Wayfair.
A set of stainless steel pots and pans to show off your skills
This TV can work with Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant with voice control to change the channel. It has an interface so you can choose from Netflix or Hulu. It's 50 inches wide so you'll see things clearly. Originally $480, get it now for $280 at Amazon.
So you can get boiling away, this electric kettle features a "stay cool" nonslip handle, auto shutoff setting and removable filter that's easy to clean. You can choose among six different preset temperatures. Originally $125, get it now for $85 at Macy's.
A robot vacuum to make cleaning day a breeze
Walmart
If you've always wanted a robot vacuum but haven't loved how much they really are, this one is marked down to just under $100 right now. You can program it through a remote, an app or Google Assistant. This smart vacuum automatically knows when to charge itself and has four different cleaning modes. Originally $180, get it now for $99 at Walmart.
The fall is finally here, and you'll need to stock up on blankets, sweaters and socks for when the temperature drops. Of course, you'll want to have a space heater on hand for when you're feeling frosty. It has a high heat and low heat setting, or you can opt for an auto option that can be programmed. Don't be fooled by this little heater, which is top-rated with a 4.5-star rating. Originally $80, get it now for $48 at Walmart.
A cookware set with all the essentials for the kitchen
Home Depot
We did a double take at the price of this 14-piece cookware set. It's currently half off. The set includes a frying pan, pasta pot and two sauce pans. The pots and pans are dishwasher safe and made with a special nonstick coating. Originally $120, get the set now for $60 at Home Depot.
A Cuisinart coffee maker that can make many, many cups
Amazon
With this coffee maker, you can control the strength of the brew with a feature that lets you choose between regular or bold. It also has 24-hour programmability, a self-cleaning option and cup setting. This way, you can have all the coffee you need throughout the day. This coffee maker has more than 16,000 reviews, making it a perfect choice for coffee lovers. Originally $185, get it now for $100 at Amazon.
