Here's What HuffPost Readers Couldn't Get Enough Of In February 2020

Including Hunter rain boots, Everlane straight jeans and a travel wallet from Amazon.

Hunter periwinkle rain boots, Everlane straight jeans and a travel wallet from Amazon — these are a few of HuffPost readers’ favorite things in February. 

If January was all about organizing, prepping and planning, February was all about treating yourself.

With Valentine’s Day, the Nordstrom Winter Sale and the return of Universal Standard’s beloved mystery boxes, it was a busy month for HuffPost readers. They bought everything from sex toys and Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line to a leather tote bag big enough to fit their laptop.

The HuffPost Finds team has been keeping an eye on what catches readers’ eyes, and we’ve pulled together a list of some of the finds HuffPost readers couldn’t stop buying in February.

Take a look:

1
A brow-dry brush that has blown the internet away
Amazon
You don't have to comb through the competition since all of the HuffPost Finds editors tried out the cult-favorite Revlon One-Step Volumizer in a new series called "Is It Worth The Hype?" Find it on Amazon for $57.
2
A lightweight Patagonia jacket that won't have guys sweating
Patagonia
Lots of spring clothes are on sale at Patagonia, but so is the popular Down Sweater Jacket. Many sizes are already sold out, but most of the sizes in this green color are available. Find it for $115 at Patagonia.
3
A pair of pull-on pants that come in petite and plus sizes
Nordstrom
You shouldn't be working overtime to find workwear that's chicandcomfortable. These pants will do the job. Find them for $69 at Nordstrom.
4
A carry-on from tennis champ Serena Williams
Away
Serena Williams has collaborated with Away to launch a limited-edition luggage collection. Find it for $225 at Away.
5
Kim Kardashian's shapewear line that's now at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
SKIMS, Kim Kardashian's shapewear line, has been around for a while, but the brand just partnered with Nordstrom earlier this month. If you've been looking for shorts for high-slit dresses and pasties for complete coverage, you're in luck. You can find the line at Nordstrom now.
6
A travel wallet
Amazon
Before getting some much-needed R&R, you don't want to worry about where you put your passport. This travel wallet will keep everything in one place. And our editor called it one of her best impulse purchases. Find it for $14 at Amazon.
7
A sunrise alarm clock for early birds and night owls
Amazon
If you're not a fan of the words "bright and early," this alarm clock will at least help with the "bright" part. You can set the brightness before you have to wake up in the morning. Find it for $38 at Amazon.
8
A pair of striped pants that came in a mystery box
Universal Standard
This month, Universal Standard brought back its beloved mystery boxes for one week only. Although the boxes are gone, you can still get these pants that one of our editors loved. Find them for $125 at Universal Standard.
9
An electric toothbrush that your gums will thank you for
Amazon
You really can't go wrong with this toothbrush that has over 10,000 reviews. It's even more on sale now than it was on Presidents Day. Find it for $23 at Amazon.
10
A pair of periwinkle rain boots for all the April showers ahead
Nordstrom
Pastels and spring go hand in hand. Luckily, these Hunter boots are under $100 and come in the prettiest shade possible. Find them for $87 at Nordstrom.
11
A CBD cooling cream for achy joints and muscles
Medterra
This cream has menthol and a rapid cooling effect that's meant for muscle support. Find it for $50 at Medterra.
12
A hands- and hassle-free vibrator
Dame
You can keep it all for yourself or play with a partner. Find it for $130 at Dame.
13
A casual cotton dress that you can dress up or down
Universal Standard
Universal Standard's mystery boxes came and went, but it's no mystery why this dress is a cult-favorite: It'll go with everything. Find it for $120 at Universal Standard.
14
A cheeky pair of straight jeans for casual Fridays
Everlane
Jeans come in all different styles, shapes and lengths, so it's not easy to pick out the perfect pair. Luckily, one of editors did the hard work for you already. Find this pair for $78 at Everlane.
15
A strapless bra that's not just a strapless bra
Nordstrom
This bra has more than 1,000 reviews and can become a conventional bra or be worn halter-style. Find it for $68 at Nordstrom.
16
An asymmetrical puffer with a bow at the side
Universal Standard
You'll be able to cocoon yourself in this high-necked coat. Find it for $230 at Universal Standard.
17
A finger vibrator to bring some fun into the bedroom
Dame
Valentine's Day was this month, after all. Find it for $85 at Dame.
18
A leather tote that'll work with your commute
Zappos
It's big enough to hold a laptop and everything else that'll get you through the workweek. Find it for $125 at Zappos (the black version is on sale for $105).
