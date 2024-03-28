We Shop For A Living — And These Are The Best Products We’ve Ever Found

Amazon

A duo of Kasa smart plugs

"Turning every outlet in your home into one you can control by app or voice assistant opens up a world of possibilities. I have houseplants under grow lights in darker corners of my home, and can turn those on and off even if I’m halfway around the world. I can put [my Kasa smart plugs] on a schedule when I travel, but still turn that schedule off if someone needs to stay in my apartment. I can leave an appliance running, and turn it off while running errands. I can use my smart plugs for Christmas lights, or to make it appear someone is home for safety. I have a bedroom air purifier set to turn on one hour before my usual bedtime and to turn off in the morning, right as my living room air purifier is scheduled to turn on (doing this with a coffee maker or fan is an absolute no-brainer). Beyond automation and energy savings, I also use one so that I can turn a lamp on without having to strain to reach behind my couch to find its switch. For hard-to-reach outlets or behind-furniture outlets, they are an absolute game-changer. I can think of a thousand more uses." — Campbell