We Shop For A Living — And These Are The Best Products We’ve Ever Found

A pair of HuffPost-famous lightweight walking shoes

"This isn’t a drill. My search for the perfect walking shoe finally came to an end a couple of months ago. After trying for what feels like years to find a pair of everyday walking shoes that wouldn’t make my feet feel like they were being suffocated and tortured, I came across a pair from a brand on Amazon that I wasn’t familiar with. The shoes in question are from a brand named Lamincoa and come in a variety of vibrant colors like red, black, blue, purple and orange. my feet are wide, fairly plump and have a pronounced arch, making it difficult to find tennis shoes, especially ones that don’t make them hurt after five minutes of wear. In short? The material a shoe is made of matters for me. These are made with breathable mesh knit all over and have an easy slip-on fit, something I always look for (as I’m also currently suffering from a bad case of jumper’s knee, which makes my leg mobility pretty limited).The sole is made of sturdy, non-slip material, and the insole is made of comfortable memory foam that even after multiple wears — I’m talking every day for hours at a time — still holds up and doesn’t make my feet feel like I’m walking directly on concrete. They’re incredibly lightweight, which may turn you off when you first pick them up, but trust me when I say this will work in your favor if you have larger (size 10) feet like I do and are on your feet all day. The sizes ranges from women’s 5 1/2 to 10 and do include half-sizes." — Kristen Adaway, former shopping writer