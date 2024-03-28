We Shop For A Living — And These Are The Best Products We’ve Ever Found

ShoppingBeautyhomekitchen

Just one big definitive list of things we love including the "best sheets known to man" and a "hand cream that I can't live without."
Blueair air purifier, the NuFace Trinity facial toning device, the V11 Animal vacuum from Dyson, lightweight walking shoes and the Bug Bite Thing.
If there’s one thing HuffPost’s shopping editors can claim to be experts on, it’s naming the products that are legitimately the best. Our round-the-clock tracking of sales and the endless hours spent researching the latest goods have helped us recognize the true game-changers in a world already over-saturated with new things to buy.

With all of this latent market knowledge, we felt it was high time that we create a concrete collection of our findings to, once and for all, share the very best products our shopping editors have ever found.

Join us in sipping from a water bottle that’s managed to dethrone the Stanley, indulge in what one writer claims are the planet’s softest pajamas or moisturize your skin with one dermatologist-touted cream to rule them all.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
The dual-sip water bottle that dethroned the Stanley
A couple HuffPost editors have forgone their famed Stanley Quencher tumblers in lieu of the Owala FreeSip, a completely lead-free drinking vessel that is leakproof, easy to clean and allows thirsty users the ability to drink two different ways beneath a thermos-style cap that’s good for warding off germs.

“The Stanley is a great product for staying hydrated at home, but its big drawback is that it will leak if tipped and you can’t just shut a lid and toss it in a bag to take with you. The Owala is an absolute game-changer for that: Its lid securely shuts with an audible confidence-inducing click, and it really does keep liquid from escaping when I need to throw it in a gym bag or if I accidentally knock it over. You can either sip from an internal straw or tip the bottle to swig its contents without having to make any adjustments.” Janie Campbell, former senior shopping editor
24-ounce: $24.89+ at Amazon24-ounce: $27.99 at Target24-ounce: $28 at Urban Outfitters
2
Amazon
A TikTok-viral wet and dry vacuum mop
"Now that I’ve owned a Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze Complete vacuum mop for a while, I can confidently say it’s worth the money. Here’s how the Tineco vacuum mop works: There’s a clean water tank and a dirty water tank, and the machine vacuums as a mop roller head uses the clean water to scrub and polish your floor. The vacuum not only hoovers up dirt, but also sucks up the dirty water left from the mopping process. This is a huge advantage over most wiping robot mops, which scrub well enough but don’t actually remove dirty water. I was also shocked at how lightweight and maneuverable it is. The self-propelling feature means it’s very easy for most people to use; it never makes my wrist ache or feels heavy to guide around. And although you do need to rinse certain parts after each use, that isn’t laborious or difficult, either (it takes about one whole minute). The Tineco even performs a self-cleaning process on the mop head. I was extremely skeptical about that part of the process, but it left the roller looking like it’d never even been used before." — Campbell

$279.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A pair of HuffPost-famous lightweight walking shoes
"This isn’t a drill. My search for the perfect walking shoefinally came to an end a couple of months ago. After trying for what feels like years to find a pair of everyday walking shoes that wouldn’t make my feet feel like they were being suffocated and tortured, I came across a pair from a brand on Amazon that I wasn’t familiar with. The shoes in question are from a brand named Lamincoa and come in a variety of vibrant colors like red, black, blue, purple and orange. my feet are wide, fairly plump and have a pronounced arch, making it difficult to find tennis shoes, especially ones that don’t make them hurt after five minutes of wear. In short? The material a shoe is made of matters for me. These are made with breathable mesh knit all over and have an easy slip-on fit, something I always look for (as I’m also currently suffering from a bad case of jumper’s knee, which makes my leg mobility pretty limited).The sole is made of sturdy, non-slip material, and the insole is made of comfortable memory foam that even after multiple wears — I’m talking every day for hours at a time — still holds up and doesn’t make my feet feel like I’m walking directly on concrete. They’re incredibly lightweight, which may turn you off when you first pick them up, but trust me when I say this will work in your favor if you have larger (size 10) feet like I do and are on your feet all day. The sizes ranges from women’s 5 1/2 to 10 and do include half-sizes." — Kristen Adaway, former shopping writer
$42.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A TikTok-famous steam toaster
Just when you thought there were already enough fancy gadgets to prepare your food a million different ways to Sunday, the Balmuda steam oven toaster had to show up on TikTok and announce that, yes, “steam toasting” is a thing, and, yes, you may never go back to regularly toasted bread after trying it out for yourself. Kristen Aiken, HuffPost’s founding food and beverage editor and a culinary school graduate, knows a thing or two about kitchen appliances that are worthy of our attention (and coin). A proud Balmuda owner herself, Aiken said this appliance is “actually designed with culinary science in mind, and utilizes steam technology to toast bread perfectly without drying out its insides, resulting in toasty bread with a plump interior that won’t get cold after 30 seconds.”

Thanks to its multiple heating settings, Aiken says she also uses the toaster for re-heating pizza to its former glory as well as baking small trays of food. According to her, “it’s a leftovers hero.”The precise temperature control system is to thank for heating foods that have incredible flavor contrasts, varying textures and moist, fluffy insides every single time. Its three oven settings also allow you to heat previously frozen foods, grilled vegetables and meat and fish dishes, while the bread modes ensure everything from perfectly warmed pastries to bread that’s the perfect texture for sandwiches.
$299 at Amazon$299.95 at Williams Sonoma
5
Amazon
An ultra-quiet HEPA-filter air purifier
"I own this HEPA air purifier and love it. It helps quickly clear my bedroom air from pet dander, smog and pollen, and I love being able to toggle between its four modes when I need lighter or heavier duty purifying. It also "reads" the air quality and turns its display different colors to indicate whether your air quality is excellent, good, moderate, polluted or very polluted, an informational feature I appreciate. The deciding factor for me, however, was the affordability of its replacement filters, which make this model an cost-effective option for the long term. Read more about why I think this purifier is a cut above the rest here." — Zovickian
$139 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A duo of Kasa smart plugs
"Turning every outlet in your home into one you can control by app or voice assistant opens up a world of possibilities. I have houseplants under grow lights in darker corners of my home, and can turn those on and off even if I’m halfway around the world. I can put [my Kasa smart plugs] on a schedule when I travel, but still turn that schedule off if someone needs to stay in my apartment. I can leave an appliance running, and turn it off while running errands. I can use my smart plugs for Christmas lights, or to make it appear someone is home for safety. I have a bedroom air purifier set to turn on one hour before my usual bedtime and to turn off in the morning, right as my living room air purifier is scheduled to turn on (doing this with a coffee maker or fan is an absolute no-brainer). Beyond automation and energy savings, I also use one so that I can turn a lamp on without having to strain to reach behind my couch to find its switch. For hard-to-reach outlets or behind-furniture outlets, they are an absolute game-changer. I can think of a thousand more uses." — Campbell
$19.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
An illuminating nail concealer
Several editors have made the claim that the Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer is a game-changer for hiding nail bed imperfections and giving nails a healthy, natural sheen. It’s similar to polish, but instead of color, it deposits a sheer milky veil that’s buildable so you can customize your level of coverage.

Here’s what some editor’s have previously had to say about this perfecting lacquer:
"I love this stuff! I have really weird nails (the whites are jagged because I use my hands too much and have ‘nailbed trauma’) and I never paint my nails because it instantly comes off, but I love the nail concealer because it looks natural but just, better. And it doesn’t show when it starts to chip off.” — Aiken

"I am obsessed with this product. One coat gives you that ‘is she wearing nail polish, or does she just have flawless doll nails?’ look. Two coats gives you a milky, slightly iridescent finish that I love.“It’s basically fool-proof to apply. The formula isn’t streaky at all, and the brush is quite wide, allowing you to cover your whole nail in one seamless swipe. This is the only polish that’s ever looked decent when painting with my non-dominant hand.” Lydia O’Connor, senior reporter
$20 at Amazon$20 at Ulta
8
Target
"The best sheets known to man"
We have our friends over at BuzzFeed shopping to thank for surfacing these affordable Target-exclusive sheets that one writer previously called “the best sheets known to man.” Available tons of colors and prints and mattress sizes twin through California king, these 400-thread count sheets are made with 100% brushed cotton and have a silky soft sheen that is resistant to everything from wrinkling to pilling.
Solid colors: $30+ at TargetPrints: $30+ at Target
9
Amazon
A J.Crew-lookalike cardigan
"I recently stumbled across a very affordable take on a popular J.Crew cardigan in Amazon's pared-down Amazon Basics collection. It was swimming with positive reviews and priced at a mere $25 at the time, so it felt like a no-brainer. I'm happy to report that the cardigan is now an active participant in my wardrobe and the fluorescent green color that I chose bestows some polish on my most humdrum work-from-home outfits." Emily Ruane, shopping managing editor
$24.90 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A palm-sized espresso maker that our food editor loves
Aiken previously revealed that though she may have had dreams of one day owning a shiny countertop espresso machine, she’s happily settled for the velvety, crema-topped shots of espresso that this palm-sized espresso maker manages to pull.

"The Picopresso is the latest model of this machine, made specifically for espresso drinkers who are short on space and want a high-quality espresso. The Picopresso takes the finest grind of all of Wacaco's portable espresso makers and is also the most compact of all the models. With 18 bars of pressure, it makes creamy shots with strong flavors and aromas that go beyond what other models can achieve. The brand says it's "akin to a lever espresso machine: rich, syrupy and balanced." It's manually operated and easy to clean, after you take apart its many small components and give them a rinse. A beautiful shot of espresso can be yours in under 5 minutes from start to finish."
$129.90 at Amazon
11
Target
A set of internet-famous soft and cooling pajamas
Although there are certainly high-end sleepwear options out there, Target, which is known for turning out quality apparel at an affordable price, is responsible for this TikTok-famous set of incredibly comfortable PJs that also happen to be my most favorite pair I own. These pajamas are made by Stars Above, Target’s in-house loungewear brand, and are quite honestly the softest and most breathable garments in my dresser drawers. The cooling cotton fabric, which is resistant to pilling and deforming even after multiple cycles in the wash, somehow manages to be lightweight yet comforting and has a temperature-regulating effect which makes these a great option to sleep in year-round. Grab this short set in nine colorways and sizes XS-4X.
$21.99 at Target
12
Monos
A completely worth-it luxury piece of luggage
One thing I vowed to do more of this year is travel and I figured if I invested enough in a high-quality suitcase then I would have no choice but to follow through and put it to good use. My old checked luggage had served me decently well throughout the years, but after the wheels recently gave out and it became impossible to maneuver throughout the airport, I decided on this large hard-sided suitcase from Monos as its replacement. Fresh out of the box, I could tell right away that these wheels were the real deal: slightly oversized, incredibly smooth to roll across a variety of terrains (yes, I took it outside on the street for a test run) and seemingly durable enough to withstand everything I put my luggage through. I also really appreciate the dual layers of organization pockets (which even includes shoe sleeves!) that are built into the suitcase’s dividers, which is different from most large luggages that I’ve seen that usually only have one. The rest of the interior is just as thoughtfully designed and the exterior includes a TSA lock and a high-grade aluminum telescoping handle.
The Carry-On: $255+ at MonosThe Medium Check-In: $325+ at MonosThe Large Check-In: $355+ at Monos
13
Amazon
A life-saving backup generator
"When Jackery gifted me a portable power station a few summers back, it went directly into my basement. With all the inputs and outlets, I thought it was a confusing computer thing, like an external hard drive or whatever else my tech-y friends talk about. It wasn’t until my landlord came by to fix something and saw the portable power station sitting sadly in the dark that I learned it was essentially a silent, portable, gas-less power source — one I could take with me to have electricity when camping, at the beach, driving or selling vintage items at a flea market. Flash forward and my Jackery is my greatest asset. I take it everywhere with me to do things like charge devices on the go, use my griddle on camping trips and feel a little safer with it in the house during storms." — Griffin Wynne, shopping writer
Explorer 1500: $1,600 at AmazonExplorer 500: $349 at Amazon
14
Dermstore
A skin-toning and firming micro-current device
The lengths to which we have waxed poetic about the NuFace Trinity facial toning device are long, to say the least. For senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe, the micro-current wonders of the NuFace have worked to visibly contour her face, brighten her complexion and slightly reduce the appearance of some of her more deep-set wrinkles.

Here's what Uribe had to say in her previous coverage of the NuFace:
"I’m only a few weeks in, but I am already completely devoted to my NuFace. Not only does the act of using it feel soothing and luxurious, but my skin is loving the combination of microcurrent and massage. Immediately post-use, my skin is glowy, taut and visibly less puffy. I’m especially impressed with how effectively it carves out my jawline and cheekbones, albeit temporarily. However, I have already noticed that cumulative use makes the effects last longer. Consistency is key! Is this going to give me — or anyone else for that matter — a facelift? Absolutely not. But it makes me look awake and fresh in the immediate hours after."
$350 at Dermstore$395 at Sephora$350 at NuFace
15
Sephora
A multi-tasking CC cream that perfects skin
The It Cosmetics CC+ cream has been my exclusive foundation of choice for a number of reasons, namely that it makes my skin look absolutely flawless. I have keratosis pilaris on my face and this is the one perfectly finished foundation that hides all imperfections without looking cake-y or unnatural in the slightest. Plus, the color-correcting formula is also infused with broad spectrum SPF 50 and a whole slew of skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides and niacinamide.
$47 at Sephora$47 at Ulta$47 at Target
16
Amazon
A dermatologist-endorsed cream for literally everybody
We’ve given this unassuming and ubiquitous hydrator this title for reasons such as its accessible price point and its truly all-purpose usage that’s compatible with even the most sensitive skin types. However, after a dermatologist that we interviewed for recent story said that the CeraVe cream was one of their “favorite moisturizers in the entire world,” we knew it was more than just a good product.

This custard-like cream is formulated with three essential ceramides that are fundamental for not just hydration, but for helping to maintain a healthy skin barrier. The formula also contains hyaluronic acid, a tried-and-true humectant that draws moisture into the skin.

I can personally attest to how beneficial the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream has been to managing any irritation, redness and flaking that occurs. In fact, it’s the only moisturizer I’ve continuously used on my body for the past decade because I know it won’t exacerbate my incredibly dry and finicky epidermis.
19-ounce: $15.73 at Amazon16-ounce: $16.89 at Target16-ounce: $13.25 at Walmart
17
Dermstore
A line-filling lip treatment
If you’re concerned about volume loss, dryness or overly visible wrinkles on the lips, Campbell has a product for you.

Here are a few things that Campbell had to say about this peptide-rich lip treatment from Revision Skincare:
"Designed to target visible signs of lip aging, it not only has several peptides including palmitoyl tripeptide-1 and palmitoyl tripeptide-38, but also other research-backed ingredients like vitamins E and C and green tea that canwork well in tandem with peptides, plus very solid moisturizers like shea butter. I put it on overnight and let me tell you, I could actually tell a difference the very next morning."

"My lips hadn’t been in terrible shape, but they definitely seemed smoother than they’d been in years. They weren’t puckery. They didn’t look wrinkly. And they certainly felt supremely healthy. I kept going with overnight use, and within days felt like this it was making a real difference. I was honestly floored when I woke up each morning, and kept being reminded during the day when they just felt so freshly smooth all the time. And given how little of it I have to squeeze out to give my lips a solid coat, I feel like this one tube is going to last for an almost comically long time (a relief given that $40 is way more than I typically spend on a lip balm)."
$40 at Dermstore$40 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A powerful cordless vacuum from Dyson
"I live in an extremely dusty, 106-year-old tenement-style building in New York City that accumulates dirt, dust and otherwise unidentifiable grime at unprecedented levels. Despite my longstanding misguided belief that all vacuums are essentially the same, I regret to inform you that nothing else comes close to the Dyson Animal cordless vacuum cleaner.

"It's wildly powerful, with twice the suction of other cordless vacuum brands, which means my home is fresher, cleaner and the air we breathe is healthier. It’s even engineered to capture tiny particles like allergens and bacteria, which is key, since, as I’m sure you guessed, both my dog and I have allergies.The cordless feature has been an absolute game-changer, as well. Its lightweight and eliminates the hassle of having to work around the tangle of a long cord. It can be used both on carpets and floors and leaves your space spotless and squeaky clean." — Uribe
$499.99 at Amazon$569.99 at Target
19
Amazon
A barista-approved coffee grinder
According to Drew Frohn, a wholesale manager and coffee educator for Coava Coffee Roasters, “The single most important tool you can invest in to make better coffee at home is a burr grinder – full stop.” Frohn, along with three other knowledgeable coffee experts that HuffPost previously spoke with, overwhelmingly agreed that the Baratza Encore coffee grinder is the best grinding tool for making exceptional coffee at home. Engineered with a powerful motor and featuring commercial-grade conical burrs that are constructed from hardened alloy steel, the Baratza Encore offers 40 different grind settings to fit an extensive range of brewing options, from French press to standard automatic to pour-over style brewing. Its streamlined operation is equally commendable thanks to its straightforward on-and-off dial and single pulse button. The design is also fairly compact, measuring a little over 13 inches tall and just under four inches wide. Ruane owns a version of this grinder and finds it to be fast and incredibly efficient.
$149.95 at Amazon$149.95 at Williams Sonoma$149.95 at Crate & Barrel
20
Amazon
A genius bug bite suction tool
"Over the summer, at the urging of senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe, I purchased the Bug Bite Thing to help ease the discomfort from a multitude of mosquito bites on my sweet-blooded kids. I'm happy to report that once you can get your children to trust the slightly unorthodox process of applying this tool (which can take a few tries), it works like a charm and brought a lot of relief to some really large and painful welts." — Ruane
$8.46 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A healing hand cream that I can't live without
I'm a longtime eczema sufferer and I previously took the time to divulge all my secrets for taming this troublesome skin condition the best my experience has taught me. One absolute essential in my arsenal is this Gold Bond healing hand cream that you don't have to have eczema to love.

True to its brand name, this hand lotion is actually like gold to me. I have countless tubes of it lying around the apartment, in the car and in my purse because it does such an incredible job of instantly calming eczema-related irritation and extreme dryness. Unlike other severe-dryness-formula hand creams that feel like a sensory nightmare on my skin, Gold Bond's healing hand cream soaks perfectly into the skin without leaving behind any kind of greasy finish. And like the claim on the tube, it genuinely does last through hand-washing and acts as a kind of undetectable moisture seal. It's enriched with seven intensive moisturizers, three vitamins essential to skin barrier health and aloe, a welcome ingredient for soothing inflammation.
$3.97 at Amazon$5.69 at Target$5.98 at Walmart
22
Target
A toddler-proof Bluetooth speaker
"I’ve had two of these Megaboom 3 speakers from Ultimate Ears for close to two years and they’re both still going strong despite several high-impact run-ins with some enthusiastic toddlers who have mistaken them for toys. We mostly use it it indoors, but the speaker was intended for outdoor use, so it’s clearly been designed to withstand the elements. (I’ve never tested this function, but it’s also waterproof and promises to float.)It has a substantial weight and silicone casing that keeps it firmly planted in place, and once it’s out of our kids’ reach, we keep it tucked high on a bookshelf, where the remarkably clear and loud 360-degree sound fills the room — sometimes to the extent that I find myself having to turn it down.The controls are incredibly simple and consist of a single round button at the top that powers the device and embossed volume controls that make it easy to quickly adjust the sound without having to interact with your phone." — Ruane
$163.90 at Amazon$199.99 at Target$179 at Walmart
23
Chewy
An automatic and self-cleaning litter box
"The Litter Robot may be the best purchase I’ve ever made, for the life-changing reason that I have not scooped a single bit of litter since I bought it months ago. To say this has been a quality of life upgrade for me and my cat is a dramatic understatement. I now never interact with cat poop except for when I empty it out every nine days (!), and my cat has a fresh, hygienic bed of litter ready for her use all the time. It’s the most precious thing I own — besides my kitty. Yes, it’s more than I ever anticipated spending on a litter box, but I’m now confident that it was worth every single penny I paid for it. (Check out my ode to the Litter Robot here.)If you’re curious about how the Litter Robot works, check out the process in action on TikTok or YouTube. It automatically scoops litter by rotating its inner shell, shaking clumped litter through a filter and depositing the soiled litter in a sealed drawer-like compartment underneath the box (which also effectively and blissfully traps odor)." — Haley Zovickian, shopping writer
$699 at Chewy
24
Amazon
A pair of rotating LED night lights
"I had always assumed nightlights were for children who struggled with a fear of the dark. But when a previous roommate wordlessly put a nightlight in our apartment’s shared bathroom, I quickly realized how subtly revolutionary these practical little gadgets are. I absolutely loved never having to turn on the overhead light late at night, so I could actually fall back asleep after a bathroom trip. I now swear by my these for my bathroom, kitchen and dark staircases, so much so that once I moved into a new place, I, too, wordlessly bought and plugged in nightlights of my own.These ones are light-sensing, so they stay off during the daytime and light up at dusk when a room grows dark. I love how they rotate a full 360-degrees so you can direct their light directly to where you want it (I like to concentrate the light above my sink), plus they’re sleek enough that you’ll have room to utilize the outlets above or beneath them." — Zovickian
$13.56 at Amazon
25
Target
Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso machine
"I recently gave in to the pressure and bought a Nespresso machine. I got the VertuoPlus with the milk frother and while it was a bit of a splurge purchase, I’ve saved so much money on coffee since getting it. I used to go to my local coffee shop almost every day for an iced coffee or a latte, which easily cost $5-$6 per visit. Now, I can make these drinks at home and it’s really easy to do so. I love all of the different pods (love the espresso pods for iced lattes especially!) and look forward to my morning coffee so much." — Jillian Wilson, wellness reporter
$179.99 at Target$158.47 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A pair of chunky gold-plated hoops
"After years of looking for my perfect chunky hoops, I finally found them ― for $13 on Amazon, no less. Consider this my engagement announcement and hang it on your fridge next to your old college roommate’s actual save-the-date. They’re stylish, metallic everyday earrings that go with literally every outfit you own. Throw them on for a going-out look. Instantly elevate your cozy sweats. Add a little metallic flair to a basic T-shirt and jeans or power clash ensemble. The options are endless, especially because they come in gold, silver and rose gold in four different sizes (25, 30, 40 and 50 millimeters.)" — Wynne
$13.99 at Amazon
27
Amazon
A healing and skin-protecting Aquaphor store
"I am not ashamed to say I was influenced by a 20-something Utah mommy TikTok person to buy this giant Aquaphor tube and have talked about it so much it's become an inside joke in our team Slack channel. It's all the goodness of Aquaphor, but easy to put on and take with me on the go. I use it as a lip balm and general face moisturizer. It's been living in my bag since I got it." — Wynne
$10.47 at Amazon$10.49 at Target$10.47 at Walmart
28
Amazon
A trendy pair of Tevas that are a relief to blister-prone feet
"I’m a New Yorker who walks at least five miles a day, so I’ve put these things to the test. And because of a number of genetic mutations, I have feet that are blister magnets. Sandals, with their myriad straps and slings, are especially blister-inducing. So when I set out to break in my first pair of Tevas and came home with not a single blister, I couldn’t believe my wretched little feet. And after thousands of miles, I still haven’t gotten blisters."

"Perhaps it’s due to the adjustable Velcro straps that allow you to custom fit each sandal to your own unique foot shape, but I also find that unlike leather, the grosgrain ribbon straps don’t create any friction against my skin. I don’t have any particular arch support needs, but I find these to sufficiently support my foot even on miles-long walks. A bonus: the footbed provides plenty of cushion walking on hard city sidewalks, and enough lift off the ground to keep my feet from touching all the gross little gifts you can find on a New York sidewalk." — Aiken
Women's: $34.45+ at AmazonMen's: $54.95 at ZapposWomen's: $55 at Zappos
29
Dagne Dover
A trendy neoprene travel duffle
I've had my own Dagne Dover Landon Carryall for nearly two years and it's one of the best bag purchases I've ever made. I love the water-resistant and sleek neoprene material, the interior organization compartments, which includes a laptop sleeve, are exactly what I need when traveling and I adore the trolley sleeve on the back so it's perfect for slipping over your luggage handle while navigating an airport. I have the medium size but it comes in a total of five sizing options and nine colors.
$125+ at Dagne DoverLarge: $215 at Nordstrom
30
Hanna Andersson
A pair of sensory-friendly unisex pajamas
"I'm so obsessed with Hanna Andersson pajamas that I'm doing the opposite of gatekeeping: I'm instead preaching to anyone who will listen that these are the absolute best PJs ever. They're like slipping into freshly washed sheets, every night.Hannas are deliciously soft, made of breathable organic cotton that gets even softer the more you wash it. Their true magic, in my opinion, lies in the fact that Hanna Andersson primarily manufactures children’s clothes and pajamas. This makes their adult pajamas extra soft and smooth, the kind of high-quality rib knit designed to please even picky, sensitive children. It follows that this kind of fabric for adults, who no longer get to wear the seamless, soft clothing of their youth, is simply luxurious. I wear my four pairs so much that they've more than paid for themselves." — Zovickian
Top: $14.79+ at Hanna AnderssonBottoms: $18.99 at Hanna Andersson
31
Amazon
A cult-favorite nourishing snail mucin serum
The adoration I have for this fan-favorite snail mucin serum by Cosrx is unmatched. If you’re new to the world of snail mucin as a skin care ingredient, it’s been favored in the world of Korean beauty for a very long time. I will also say that, once you see how hydrated and healthy your skin looks after using it, you quickly get over the idea that you're essentially smearing snail slime on your face. Normally I have incredibly sensitive skin that’s plagued with uneven tone. Regular use of this snail essence has significantly improved the elasticity and texture of my skin while also providing a radiance to my complexion that gets me compliments on the regular. It comes dual-sided with two formulations split between the bottle and when you pump the product out, you combine both of the serums in your fingers before pressing it into your skin. One side is 74% ethically sourced snail secretion filtrate, and the other is 5% niacinamide –– a staple ingredient capable of brightening skin, reducing redness and maintaining a healthy skin barrier. I love to use it in conjunction with a chemical exfoliant or a retinol to help avoid any kind of irritation and avoid a compromised skin barrier.
$13 at Amazon
32
Amazon
The most comfortable mineral sunscreen that this editor has ever tried
"I was initially put off by the hefty price point but finally tried out Isdin’s highly-rated sunscreen. I have been using it for several months now and I’m pleased to report that of every mineral sunscreen I’ve tried, it is by far the most comfortable formula. (I have not tried the tinted version of this sunscreen, but I am confident that I’d be just as pleased with the results.)Not only is this sunscreen 100% mineral-based, but it’s also water-resistant with SPF 50. It also has skin-loving ingredients like zinc oxide, DNA repair enzymes, vitamin E and peptides that can help to protect, heal and moisturize the skin. There’s just nothing better than a multi-tasking skin care product." — Uribe
Tinted: $67.50 at AmazonTinted: $50+ at DermstoreNon-tinted: $63 at Amazon
33
Zappos
A pair shearling-lined Ugg booties
"On dreary, yucky day, few things will make me smile more than colorful Uggs (yes I have more than one pair.) They're comfy, easy to wear, light on the feet and really give any outfit a fun Y2K pop. While I've snagged some great pairs secondhand on Poshmark, I've found that Zappos offered a wide selection of Uggs, often in colors I you won't see on other websites, including Ugg.com. Zappos also offered discounts on certain styles and had popular designs that were sold out in other places." — Wynne
$149.95 at Zappos$149.95 at Amazon$150 at Ugg
