HuffPost Finds

What HuffPost Readers Couldn't Get Enough Of This Year

Including Away carry-ons for future flights, a vibrator with just the right vibe, and a meal kit for those who don't actually want to cook.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

The end of the year means an extra special edition of our "Top Shopped" series.
The end of the year means an extra special edition of our "Top Shopped" series.

When we started this “Top Shopped” series back in January, we didn’t quite know what 2020 had in store for us — our shopping editors just wanted to see what really resonated with HuffPost readers each month.

Since 2020 was, well, 2020, the series also gave us a glimpse into how shopping — and what we’re shopping for — has changed.

In our first-ever “Top Shopped,” cheeky corduroy pants from Everlane and a lookalike version of the cult-favorite “Amazon Coat” were among the best buys in January. Oh, how long ago that seems — especially now when leggings and robes are all the rage.

Fast forward to April, and face masks and an easy-to-install bidet shot to the top of “Top Shopped.” In our most recent edition of the series, readers splurged on a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer for salon-worthy locks and a Mirror for workouts at home.

And now that 2020 is almost officially over, we wanted to see the things that readers couldn’t get enough of this year — whether it was a splurge or just under $20.

Throughout the year, readers found ways to make staying at home and social distancing easier. Among the best buys of 2020 are a pan with a lot of fans, a cotton sheet set with over 15,000 reviews and the latest Apple AirPods Pro to listen to all those conference calls.

Below, you’ll find the most popular products that HuffPost readers bought in 2020. If you’re curious, you can find every single edition of this series right here.

Take a look at what was “Top Shopped” throughout 2020:

1
A set of cotton sheets to stop counting sheep
Brooklinen
Toward the end of 2020, Brooklinen dropped two major sales on Prime Day and Black Friday. Of course, readers couldn't resist buying bedding from the beloved brand. These cotton sheets were the most popular pick. The set includes one fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases, which are all made from cotton. Sweet dreams. Find the set starting for $139 at Brooklinen.
2
A pair of glasses to see everything spectacularly
EyeBuyDirect
Back in March, one of our editors refreshed our guide to the best places to buy glasses online. Lots of readers opted for frames from EyeBuyDirect, which you can buy with an FSA or HSA card. The brand offers prescription glasses, sunglasses and lenses for kids. Check out glasses at EyeBuyDirect.
3
A pan that promises to "always" be there for you
Our Place
For most of the month of November, Our Place marked down the "Always Pan" to just under $100. And it's a pretty popular pan, too, with over 1,000 reviews. The pan can do just about anything from frying to braising. You just might need it for your kitchen. Find it for $145 at Our Place.
4
A Dyson vacuum that won't miss a spot
Dyson
For Black Friday, there were tons of Dyson deals that you didn't want to leave in the dust. But it was this vacuum that rose to the top of the list. The Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum is meant to be lightweight but powerful enough to clean hard floors (thanks to a soft roller cleaner head) and remove dirt from carpets (thanks to a different motorized cleaner head). Now, you can spend less time cleaning around the house. Find it for $450 at Dyson.
5
A deal on the Apple AirPods Pro worth listening up for
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro were a hot ticket item this year — especially since these headphones have a noise cancellation feature. During Prime Day, the latest AirPods were the cheapest we've ever seen them. And you can still get them now on sale. Find them for $199 at Amazon. The older version, the Apple AirPods With Charging Case (Wired) were also a top choice for readers this year.
6
The best meal kit if you don't actually want to cook
Freshly
In January, one of our editors put together an easy-to-follow guide to all the best meal kits out there. And it was Freshly that took the top prize. Freshly offers meals that are freshly prepared and refrigerated for shipment — you just have to reheat them. The plans are ideal for anyone who doesn't actually want to cook. Check out Freshly's meal plans.
7
A bug spray that's all natural
Amazon
This Repel bug spray is the best one out there, according to Consumer Reports. The spray is made without DEET or picaridin and got top marks for actually keeping bugs away. While this summer might have been different than ones of years past, readers jumped on the chance to get some sunshine whenever they could. Find it for $5 at Amazon.
8
A mirror that lets you see all your workout movements
Mirror
It's no surprise that the Mirror was a hit with HuffPost readers — it was one of the best fitness deals this Black Friday . It's still slightly on sale right now, too. The Mirror offers different workout classes and personal training. It just might be the thing you need if you're missing the gym.
Find it for $1,495 at Mirror.
9
A romper that you won't want to take off
Lunya
Back in 2018, we published a review of Lunya's pajamas, which are pretty pricey. But in the year of sweatpants and leggings, the brand's romper became particular popular with readers. The romper is made from organic cotton and has a relaxed fit. It just might be the perfect piece of loungewear for you, too. Find it for $168 at Lunya.
10
A water flosser for those pearly whites
Amazon
One of our editors couldn't pass up a Black Friday deal on this water flosser. And readers snagged it up as well. This water flosser can help with gum health and has two different pressure settings to choose from. Find it for $30 at Amazon.
11
A cleaning gel that gets all those nooks and crannies
Amazon
No, this isn't Nickelodeon Slime — this gel was in the top three of most popular items bought on Amazon in 2020. It's meant to be used to clean dust in a car but you can also roll it over a keyboard, remote or even your phone. Find it for $10 at Amazon.
12
Away carry-ons for future faraway flights
Away
Despite lots of us canceling our travel plans this year, the wanderlust still found its way in. When Away announced its first-ever sale, readers stocked up on suitcases for future flights. You could say that we all got a little carried away. Check out Away's suitcases.
13
A streaming stick for movie marathons
Amazon
This was the year that streaming got us through. Naturally, we wanted to stream all kinds of shows and movies while we were indoors. This Fire TV Stick was a popular Prime Day pick. Not only can you watch Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and more with it, this 4K streaming stick has access to 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Vision. Find it for $40 at Amazon.
14
An office chair to feel in charge
Wayfair
During Prime Day, one of our editors had her eyes on this faux leather desk chair to refresh her home office. It has been crafted from a steel frame and features gold arms and legs. You'll definitely feel like a boss in it. Find it for $190 at Wayfair.
15
A vibrator with just the right vibe
Dame
When we're supposed to stay 6 feet apart, it makes sense that sex toys would be a big part of staying in and social distancing. And, of course, the Eva vibrator from Dame took one of the top spots on this list. You can go hands-free with it. This adult toy features flexible wings and a three speed motor. Find it for $135 at Dame.
16
A pillow that side sleepers will drool over
Layla Sleep
For a good night's sleep, readers turned to this copper-infused pillow that we recommended in our guide to pillows for side sleepers. The "Layla Kapok Pillow" is supposed to be soft, supportive and cooling. And it's not every day that you see a pillow with almost 2,000 reviews. Find it starting at $99 at Layla.
17
A cooling comforter that feels just like a cloud
Buffy
Speaking of dreams, the Buffy Cloud comforter was just the thing our tired readers needed. This "cooling comforter" was even reviewed by one of our editors. The comforter is made with layers of recycled fiber and loops in every corner to fit cover ties. Find it starting for $129 at Buffy.
18
A comfortable cotton robe for lounging around
Parachute
When Parachute's Black Friday deal dropped, readers couldn't get enough of the brand's bedding or loungewear. But it was this little number that was the most popular Parachute buy. For lounging around, this robe has two hidden side pockets and a relaxed fit. It's something you'll want to keep on all day long. Find it for $99 at Parachute.
19
Colorful cookware from Le Creuset
Le Creuset
In April, Le Creuset offered 20% off its full-price cookware — the first sale of its kind from the French brand. With all the cooking and baking that everyone has been doing, we rounded up the best of the best pieces to get under $250. While the deal might be over, you might want to up your chef skills with one of the brand's fan favorite Dutch ovens. Check out Le Creuset's cookware.
20
A meal kit that you can customize to your taste(s)
Home Chef
Home Chef's meal kits were a hit this year. Early on in the year, we tried out the subscription service for ourselves, and one of our editors recently cooked up the brand's Thanksgiving box. Home Chef lets you customize recipes and choose different meals to make in a week. Check out Home Chef's meal kits.
21
A set of silicone stretch lids to hide away leftovers
Amazon
This set of silicone stretch lids have consistently made our lists of "most useful household products." Instead of using plastic wrap, you can find a lid that fits with this set. The set even includes covers for bottles. Find the set for $10 at Amazon. This other set of silicone lids have also been popular with readers.
22
A pair of work pants that can still work for your WFH routine
Bonobos
Wardrobes have changed now that there are many of us working from home. Sweatpants and slippers are suitable for taking a video call. Still, there are those who like to dress up a bit. These stretch cotton pants look professional and are comfortable, too. Find them for $68 at Bonobos.
23
The internet's favorite hot brush
Amazon
It was way back in February when we reviewed the popular Revlon One-Step. But readers waited until the brush went on sale for Prime Day and Black Friday to add it to their carts. The Revlon One-Step can dry and volumize your hair — and has more than 100,000 reviews on Amazon alone. It just might be the hot brush your locks will love. Find it for $42 at Amazon.
24
A mask for these strange times
Shop Vida
We learned a lot about face masks this year — where to get them, what a filter is for, and which ones you should wear while running. But it was Vida's masks that readers couldn't get enough of. These masks are made with a metal nose-piece for the right fit and each comes with a filter. Find it for $10 at Vida.
25
A place to charge up and recharge
Amazon
On Prime Day, one of our editors spotted this charging pad on sale. Readers loved it — especially since it can charge your phone, Apple Watch and AirPods. Having fewer cables everywhere is a win in our book. Find it for $28 at Amazon.
26
A device to make sure your screen is clean
PhoneSoap
Of course, this year couldn't be complete without a look into the sanitizing products that have become so big. In March, our editor wrote a review of PhoneSoap's phone sanitizer, and throughout the year, PhoneSoap's sanitizing devices have been popular with readers. They use UV light to get rid of germs. Check out PhoneSoap's sanitizing products.
27
A massager to help with all that tension
Amazon
It's been a tense year, OK? Between working from home and bad dreams, your back might be feeling the burn(out) of 2020. We've seen massage guns trend throughout the year. Massage guns do just that — give you a massage. This deep tissue massage gun has been a favorite — it has a quiet motor, is lightweight and comes with six different attachments.
Find it for $120 at Amazon.
shoppableshoppingCommercefinds techfinds taste