When we started this “Top Shopped” series back in January, we didn’t quite know what 2020 had in store for us — our shopping editors just wanted to see what really resonated with HuffPost readers each month.
Since 2020 was, well, 2020, the series also gave us a glimpse into how shopping — and what we’re shopping for — has changed.
For Black Friday, there were tons of Dyson deals that you didn't want to leave in the dust. But it was this vacuum that rose to the top of the list. The Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum is meant to be lightweight but powerful enough to clean hard floors (thanks to a soft roller cleaner head) and remove dirt from carpets (thanks to a different motorized cleaner head). Now, you can spend less time cleaning around the house. Find it for $450 at Dyson.
A deal on the Apple AirPods Pro worth listening up for
The best meal kit if you don't actually want to cook
Freshly
In January, one of our editors put together an easy-to-follow guide to all the best meal kits out there. And it was Freshly that took the top prize. Freshly offers meals that are freshly prepared and refrigerated for shipment — you just have to reheat them. The plans are ideal for anyone who doesn't actually want to cook. Check out Freshly's meal plans.
A bug spray that's all natural
Amazon
This Repel bug spray is the best one out there, according to Consumer Reports. The spray is made without DEET or picaridin and got top marks for actually keeping bugs away. While this summer might have been different than ones of years past, readers jumped on the chance to get some sunshine whenever they could. Find it for $5 at Amazon.
A mirror that lets you see all your workout movements
Back in 2018, we published a review of Lunya's pajamas, which are pretty pricey. But in the year of sweatpants and leggings, the brand's romper became particular popular with readers. The romper is made from organic cotton and has a relaxed fit. It just might be the perfect piece of loungewear for you, too. Find it for $168 at Lunya.
A cleaning gel that gets all those nooks and crannies
Amazon
No, this isn't Nickelodeon Slime — this gel was in the top three of most popular items bought on Amazon in 2020. It's meant to be used to clean dust in a car but you can also roll it over a keyboard, remote or even your phone. Find it for $10 at Amazon.
During Prime Day, one of our editors had her eyes on this faux leather desk chair to refresh her home office. It has been crafted from a steel frame and features gold arms and legs. You'll definitely feel like a boss in it. Find it for $190 at Wayfair.
When Parachute's Black Friday deal dropped, readers couldn't get enough of the brand's bedding or loungewear. But it was this little number that was the most popular Parachute buy. For lounging around, this robe has two hidden side pockets and a relaxed fit. It's something you'll want to keep on all day long. Find it for $99 at Parachute.
A pair of work pants that can still work for your WFH routine
Bonobos
Wardrobes have changed now that there are many of us working from home. Sweatpants and slippers are suitable for taking a video call. Still, there are those who like to dress up a bit. These stretch cotton pants look professional and are comfortable, too. Find them for $68 at Bonobos.
It's been a tense year, OK? Between working from home and bad dreams, your back might be feeling the burn(out) of 2020. We've seen massage guns trend throughout the year. Massage guns do just that — give you a massage. This deep tissue massage gun has been a favorite — it has a quiet motor, is lightweight and comes with six different attachments. Find it for $120 at Amazon.